Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LWI opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.75. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £308.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

