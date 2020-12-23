LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $401,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,343. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.