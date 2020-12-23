LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,040 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.2% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,113. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.