LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,923 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $1,320,844.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $807,031.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,847.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,121 shares of company stock worth $45,301,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, reaching $190.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,930. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

