Mackinac Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mackinac Financial has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.