Maincoin Market Capitalization Achieves $827,370.72 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Maincoin has a total market cap of $827,370.72 and approximately $12,898.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00322383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

