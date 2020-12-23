Mark Gray Buys 1,658,349 Shares of Allegiance Coal Limited (AHQ.AX) (ASX:AHQ) Stock

Allegiance Coal Limited (AHQ.AX) (ASX:AHQ) insider Mark Gray acquired 1,658,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,917.45 ($59,226.75).

Mark Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Gray acquired 833,333 shares of Allegiance Coal Limited (AHQ.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($35,714.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Allegiance Coal Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal tenements. It holds interests in the New Elk metallurgical coal project located in Las Animas County, in southeast Colorado; Telkwa metallurgical coal project located in British Columbia, Canada; Kilmain Project located in the Bowen Basin; and The Back Creek Project located in the in the Surat Basin.

