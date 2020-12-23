Maro Price Tops $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Maro has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $822,580.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 917,479,073 coins and its circulating supply is 460,453,917 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

