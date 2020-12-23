Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.08

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Materion by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Materion by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

