Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$8.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CVE MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

