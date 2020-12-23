Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,548.64 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $188,548.64 and $123.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00397325 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.01356737 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

