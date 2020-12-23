Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 40,555 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Fly Leasing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

