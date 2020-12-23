Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $980.80 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $998.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

