Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $331,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

GWW stock opened at $410.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.