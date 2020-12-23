Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

