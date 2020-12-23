Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

