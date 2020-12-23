Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,581 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

