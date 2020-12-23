Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $287,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. BidaskClub raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

OPI stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

