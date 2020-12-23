Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Meridian Bioscience worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

