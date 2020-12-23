Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 160,000 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

