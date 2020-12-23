Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Metal has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00319709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.