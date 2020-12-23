MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGE Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 288.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.