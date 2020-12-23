MicroMoney (AMM) Price Tops $0.0097

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including $20.34, $32.35, $19.00 and $5.53. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $152,315.03 and approximately $41,687.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00324364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.92, $5.53, $7.50, $10.41, $50.35, $20.34, $50.56, $70.71, $24.70, $19.00, $13.91 and $32.35. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.