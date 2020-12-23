Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner Sells 9,051 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MU stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

