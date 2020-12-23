Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Shares Down 6.4%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 307,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 395,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a market cap of $124.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

