MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.24 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. MINDOL has a total market cap of $92.24 million and approximately $30,668.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00418031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002729 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.01417385 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.