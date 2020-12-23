Mirai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $4,717.50 and approximately $291.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00138653 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.