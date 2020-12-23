Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have commented on AVO shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

In related news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last ninety days.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

