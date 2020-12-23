Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

MWK traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

