Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Monetha has a market cap of $2.88 million and $264,249.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

