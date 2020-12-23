Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.85.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

NYSE:MS opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

