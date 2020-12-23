Morgan Stanley Sells 7,142 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.85.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.