Morpheus Labs 24-Hour Volume Reaches $795,067.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $795,067.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

