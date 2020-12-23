Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 527,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

