MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $26.92 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptology.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,620,222,333 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, CoinBene, IDCM and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

