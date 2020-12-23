Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,056 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $7,359,674.42.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $15,750.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $111.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

