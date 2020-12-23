National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

