National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.92. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01. The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NA shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.94.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

