National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NNN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.