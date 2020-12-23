Neblio Market Cap Tops $6.80 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $452,372.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 168.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,244,531 coins and its circulating supply is 16,797,198 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

