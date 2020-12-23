Neblio Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $452,372.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 168.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,244,531 coins and its circulating supply is 16,797,198 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

