Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,952. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

