Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

