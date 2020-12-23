New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

