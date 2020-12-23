Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,795 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

