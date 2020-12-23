Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.18. 262,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 227,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.
Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $87,324,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $61,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,781,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $17,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
