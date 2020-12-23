Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.18. 262,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 227,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $87,324,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $61,538,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $61,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,781,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $17,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

