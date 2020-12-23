Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $39.00. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

