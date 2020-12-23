Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $16.92. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 9,829 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

