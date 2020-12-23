Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $16.84. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 28,862 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after buying an additional 167,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

