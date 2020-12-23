Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Trading Up 0.6%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

About Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

